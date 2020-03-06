Cure Violence St. Louis moves forward with hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hiring has started for Cure Violence St. Louis. This is a program officials hope will help reduce gun violence in the city.

The Chicago-based program is designed to deter people in communities with high crime rates from using violence.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, residents in the Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods will begin seeing cure violence workers next month.

The first Cure Violence Center will employ a site manager, an outreach supervisor, three outreach workers, and three violence interrupters.