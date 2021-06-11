Customer charged with assault after teen shot during tip jar theft

ST. LOUIS – A 16-year-old is in the hospital after getting shot during an attempt to steal money from a tip jar, police said late Thursday afternoon. Samuel Bauer, 52, has been charged with assault in the shooting.

A police report says that the teen and a friend were asked to leave the Utah Station Restaurant after causing a disturbance at around 3:55 pm Thursday. The 16-year-old took a tip jar on the way out.

A 56-year-old man confronted the teen outside of the building about the theft. The teen shoved the man to the ground and then started beating him.

Bauer was a customer at the restaurant. He intervened by shooting the teen.

Police were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Utah around 4:15 pm. They found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Bauer was arrested and police also took his weapon. He was booked into jail.

The 56-year-old man has injuries to his face. He refused medical treatment.

It is not clear what charges the teen will face.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.