ST. LOUIS – Delivery and curbside pickup options are now available for Schnucks customers through a mobile app.

Schnucks has teamed up with Instacart to offer the services through the Schnucks Rewards app. Previously, customers were redirected outside the app to place a

delivery or curbside pickup order.

The app allows customers to get their groceries on the same day as an order or on a future date. Schnucks say pickup times are generally available less than two hours after an order. Customers will receive text and email reminders on the pickup or delivery process.

“By adding additional e-commerce options in the Schnucks Rewards app, we are creating a more streamlined customer experience,” said Chace MacMullan, Senior Director of Digital Experience for Schnucks. “We continue to develop and implement app features that allow customers to interact with Schnucks digitally in our stores and at home.”

The new app feature offers numerous ways to search items including by category,

past purchases and personalized savings. The Schnucks Rewards app is available for iPhone and Android devices.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnucks operates 112 stores nationwide, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.