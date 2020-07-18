Customers give ‘Just John’ their information to aid in contact tracing

ST. LOUIS – Enforcement will be out this weekend looking for bars and night-clubs who are not following the mask mandate. The cause for concern comes from some businesses taking the mandate more seriously than others.

Several bars in The Grove are taking customer’s temperatures before they enter. Once inside, customers must wear a face mask when standing or not sitting at their table.

The nightclub and bar Just John will require anyone wanting to enter their patio to sign in with their name, phone number or email address.

“If you want to stay open you have to continue to have these precautions because if we don’t take the precautions we’re all going to be shut down at some point in time, and I really don’t want that,” John Arnold, Co-owner of Just John, said.

Arnold said a customer’s information will only be released to the City of St. Louis if it’s requested to help with COVID-19 contact tracing.