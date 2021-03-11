Fake cash, designer purses, and sports championship rings seized in St. Louis bust

ST. LOUIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in St. Louis have had a busy week seizing nearly $300,000 dollars in illegal shipments of counterfeit money, designer handbags, clothing, and championship rings from professional teams.

From March 5-8 officers inspected thousands of packages looking for prohibited items. What they seized is a laundry list of fraudulent items that are harmful to American consumers.

“When you are purchasing an item from a street vendor that is counterfeit or a knock-off you are hurting not only the U.S economy but possibly hurting a fellow American that may lose their job, ” said Steven Bansbach from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In four days the CBP officers in St. Louis have seized:

6 designer handbags

21 designer outfits

148 championship rings

286 $100 bills

If the items were authentic, they would have been worth over $293,000, the Bansbach said.

According to CBP, the first shipment originated from Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and was headed to a private residence in Springfield.

The package held one handbag bearing the Louis Vuitton. If the item was real, it would have had a worth $2,700.

Bansbach says the second shipment came from China and was addressed to an individual in O’Fallon.

It contained, 1 Dior Handbag, 4 Luis Vuitton Handbags, 6 Luis Vuitton Sleep Shirts, 3 Chanel Sleep Shirts, 5 Fendi Sleep Shirts, 4 Gucci Sleep Shirts, and 3 Hermes Sweat Suits in the box. Had the items been genuine, they would have been worth $38,320.

The largest shipment came from Hong Kong and was headed to a residence in Overland, Mo, said Bansbach.

That shipment included 148 Championship Rings for professional football and baseball teams. The Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, and the Notre Dame collegiate level. If the items were real, they would have had a vaule of $223,500.

In addition, officers seized 286 fake $100 bills in a shipment from China heading for a Crystal City home.

Bansbach noted that all shipments were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and that the investigation is ongoing.