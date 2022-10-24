ST. LOUIS – A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Jean Kuczka was a health and physical education teacher at CVPA, where she’d worked since 2008. She also taught personal finance.

Kuczka, 61, was one of two victims in the shooting. She lived in Dittmer with her husband and one of their five children. She had seven grandchildren.

Kuczka graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1979 and went to Missouri State University on a field hockey scholarship. She earned her degree in education. Kuczka was a member of Missouri State’s 1979 National Championship team. In Jan. 2010, that team was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The other victim, a student, has not been identified.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, injured eight people in all.

According to Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack, the shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. Officers arrived at the school, located at the corner of Kingshighway and Arsenal, just minutes later, and immediately made entry into the building.

St. Louis police engaged the shooter inside the school and fatally wounded him.

