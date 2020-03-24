CVS and Walgreens to hire tens of thousands of new employees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – CVS and Walgreens will hire thousands of workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS says it is adding 50,000 full, part-time and temporary workers and extending this job offer to furloughed workers from Mariott and Hilton hotel chains.

Walgreens is hoping to add nearly 10,000 new employees.

The two chains are also advertising various benefits for its workers including child care, and bonuses for employees working during the pandemic.

This news comes in light of an uptick in layoffs amid the coronavirus outbreak.