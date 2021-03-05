CVS and Walgreens to start distributing COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis soon

ST. LOUIS, MO. – More vaccine is coming to St. Louis through the local health department and other distributors. The city of St. Louis gets 900 doses a week and they are expecting to get more. This does not include the vaccine that is being sent to local pharmacies.

The state has added St. Louis Hills Pharmacy and Gateway Apothecary to the list of pharmacies offering COVID vaccine in the city. This will bring the number of pharmacies offering a COVID vaccine up to five. This includes several HealthMart locations.

Several Walgreens and CVS locations will be able to offer COVID vaccine in St. Louis next week to those who are eligible. This includes people over 65-years-old, those with underlying health conditions, and first responders. You will need to sign up through each pharmacy to get added to their list of people to contact for appointments.

Invitations have been sent to 2,800 people for Saturday’s mass vaccination event at the Carpenter’s Hall on Hampton. As of Friday afternoon, 1,600 people have signed up The Moderna vaccine will be given there.