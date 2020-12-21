CVS Health to give COVID vaccine next week in Missouri’s long-term care facilities

ST. LOUIS – CVS Health will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to Missouri’s long-term care patients on December 28.

CVS Health has partnered with nearly 600 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities to potentially vaccinate 100,000 Missourians.

Across the country, CVS Health has already started giving the vaccine to 40,000 long-term care facilities.

They will eventually begin to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country.

Throughout the pandemic CVS Health has administered nearly 10 million COVID tests.