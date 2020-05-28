CVS to open 22 new drive-thru test sites, several in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, May 29 CVS Health will open 22 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across Missouri, including locations in St. Louis.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May.
The testing will be by appointment only. You won’t go into the store, but sit in your car and administer the test. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.
The new Missouri COVID-19 drive-thru test sites located at:
- CVS Pharmacy, 14400 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO 63011
- CVS Pharmacy, 3201 South 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014
- CVS Pharmacy, 12380 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044
- CVS Pharmacy, 1545 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO 64055
- CVS Pharmacy, 17301 East US 24 Highway, Independence, MO 64056
- CVS Pharmacy, 1315 West 23rd Street, Independence, MO 64052
- CVS Pharmacy, 4149 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116
- CVS Pharmacy, 13101 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145
- CVS Pharmacy, 4990 Northeast Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119
- CVS Pharmacy, 4750 Lees Summit Road, Kansas City, MO 64136
- CVS Pharmacy, 10820 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122
- CVS Pharmacy, 3351 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64081
- CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368
- CVS Pharmacy, 2120 Osage Street W, Pacific, MO 63069
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 Platte Falls Road, Platte City, MO 64079
- CVS Pharmacy, 1215 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083
- CVS Pharmacy, 5310 Blueridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO 64133
- CVS Pharmacy, 400 Mid Rivers Mall Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376
- CVS Pharmacy, 2715 E. Battlefield Street, Springfield, MO 65804
- CVS Pharmacy, 1220 E Republic Street, Springfield, MO 65807
- CVS Pharmacy, 1153 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO 65806
- CVS Pharmacy, 7320 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
A complete list f CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.