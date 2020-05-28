CVS to open 22 new drive-thru test sites, several in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, May 29 CVS Health will open 22 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across Missouri, including locations in St. Louis.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May.

The testing will be by appointment only. You won’t go into the store, but sit in your car and administer the test. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.

The new Missouri COVID-19 drive-thru test sites located at:

CVS Pharmacy, 14400 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

CVS Pharmacy, 3201 South 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014

CVS Pharmacy, 12380 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044

CVS Pharmacy, 1545 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO 64055

CVS Pharmacy, 17301 East US 24 Highway, Independence, MO 64056

CVS Pharmacy, 1315 West 23rd Street, Independence, MO 64052

CVS Pharmacy, 4149 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116

CVS Pharmacy, 13101 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145

CVS Pharmacy, 4990 Northeast Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119

CVS Pharmacy, 4750 Lees Summit Road, Kansas City, MO 64136

CVS Pharmacy, 10820 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

CVS Pharmacy, 3351 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64081

CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368

CVS Pharmacy, 2120 Osage Street W, Pacific, MO 63069

CVS Pharmacy, 1301 Platte Falls Road, Platte City, MO 64079

CVS Pharmacy, 1215 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

CVS Pharmacy, 5310 Blueridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO 64133

CVS Pharmacy, 400 Mid Rivers Mall Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376

CVS Pharmacy, 2715 E. Battlefield Street, Springfield, MO 65804

CVS Pharmacy, 1220 E Republic Street, Springfield, MO 65807

CVS Pharmacy, 1153 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO 65806

CVS Pharmacy, 7320 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

A complete list f CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.