Cycling for our Children supports youth drug education

ST. LOUIS – The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis division says it’s seeing an increase in drug use and overdoses during the pandemic and now it’s partnering with Kiwanis of Saint Charles to host “Cycling for Our Children” to raise funds and awareness about addiction.

The proceeds will go to ‘Addiction is Real’, a non-profit that teaches parents how to proactively talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

This year DEA St. Louis division has joined the cause and says it’s seeing a rise in drug use and overdose deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Be very careful because of drug supplies shortages because of COVID. We’re starting to see drug dealers use fentanyl because you just need a very little bit of fentanyl to make something very potent and they’re either selling it or something else or they’re adding it to other drugs that you think that you’re taking.” DEA St. Louis Division Special Agent-in-Charge Bill Callahan said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can visit https://withyoustl.dea.gov/ for a full list of resources.