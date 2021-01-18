Crystal City home destroyed by Monday morning fire

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – A Monday morning fire destroyed a home in Crystal City, Missouri.

Crackling and popping sounds woke the elderly owner shortly before 3:00 a.m. allowing him to get out safely and go to a neighbors house to call for help.

Flames quickly burned the double-wide mobile home in the 600 block of High Street.

“By the time we got here it was fully involved. The main thing was to make sure the elderly man that lived here, I knew for many years, he was out. That was the most important thing. It is a total loss,” Crystal City Fire Chief Tony Bova said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.