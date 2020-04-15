Dad brings Disney to his sidewalk with chalk

Tampa, Fla- With zoos, aquariums, playgrounds, and theme parks closed — there isn’t a lot for kids to do right now. The coronavirus outbreak forces just about every attraction across the country to close.

A Florida dad can’t take his daughters to Disney World — so he’s bringing the magic of Disney to them.

Brian morris created the chalk creation. He says, “People have asked me oh you’re painting them on there. No, it’s just regular chalk. It’s amazing what you can do with water.”

Morris says, “It helps unwind at the end of the day and keeps me busy, and keeps my mind active. And it definitely brings a lot of joy to others I’m able to share that.”

He’s a construction manager during the day and an artist on the side. A lot of his work is showcased on his Facebook page. Morris says, “In my spare time, I draw. I paint. I do whatever art things I can find.”

The idea to draw Disney started when he took his daughters outside to color on the driveway. Morris says he wound up drawing a koi fish and it was a huge hit with neighbors. He says his wife said they should continue doing it. Morrisa says, “I’m going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them.”

Morris has posted pictures and videos of his work on his Facebook page.