Daily service from STL to Austin, Texas coming in September

ST. LOUIS – American Airlines is adding daily service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Austin, Texas.
Once-daily direct service will begin in September. By October 7 American Airlines will add an additional daily flight to its schedule flying from STL to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
Tickets for this flight will be available for purchase on June 14.
“We are delighted that American Airlines is adding direct service to Austin,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “This new destination by American allows leisure travelers in St. Louis to not only visit one of the nation’s best locations for music and outdoor recreation, but gives business travelers a direct link to one of the premiere high-tech marketplaces.”
American Airlines operates out of Terminal 1 at STL, and the airline’s gates are in Concourse C.