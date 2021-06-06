Daily storm chances return to the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Daily shower and storm chances begin Sunday and last through the majority of the work week as an upper level low pressure system slowly moves across the region.
None of these days should be a washout with the showers and storms developing mainly in the afternoon and lasting through the early evening hours. After sunset, once we lose daytime heating, the storm activity will diminish.
Clouds and occasional rain will keep our temperatures in the low to mid 80s over the next few days.
Later in the work week, as the low pressure system pulls away from our area, rain chances will begin to decrease. This will allow for more heat to build into the region. Heat combined with leftover humidity could mean heat indices in the 90s, or nearing 100.