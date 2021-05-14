Damage from Downtown St. Louis water main break leaves families homeless

ST. LOUIS. – Nycee Lyons and her son Jailon are residents at Warehouse 7 Lofts on Washington Avenue. A water main broke on Tuesday caused severe flooding in the back alley cutting off power, releasing diesel fuel from generators, and completely submerged cars parked in the underground garage.
They were able to afford a few nights stay in a nearby hotel, but now they’re bouncing around from one friend’s house to another until they can find something more stable. Nycee’s car was one of the vehicles damaged in the flooding. Their living situation has also forced them to give away their new puppy.
Nycee says other residents are struggling with the same issues and hopes the city of St. Louis takes this water main break as a wake-up call.