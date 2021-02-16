Dangerous cold temperatures continue Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning is a frigid one as the region digs out from 5 to 9 inches of snow.
Expect plenty of sunshine, but bitter temperatures will only warm into the lower teens Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills will improve significantly by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be very cold with lows dipping back into the single digits.
Look for some light snow Wednesday into Wednesday night with accumulations of 1” to 3” possible along and south of I-70.
A few flurries will hang around Thursday before a slow warming trend begins heading into the weekend when the area should finally warm above freezing!