Dangerous wind chills along with accumulating snow Sunday and Monday

ST. LOUIS – Dangerous cold continues and accumulating snow is expected Sunday into Monday.

Saturday morning, wind chills dipped to -15 to -18 degrees across the region. Light fluffy snow made for some slick driving conditions. Accumulation reports ranged from 0.5″ to 1.5″ around the region with most reports from St. Charles County.

Sunday and Monday will bring even colder temperatures, threatening, and potentially breaking some records.

Snow will begin on Sunday and a few rounds will be possible through Monday. Late Sunday morning the first wave will move in. Amounts with this should generally be light, around 1″. Later Sunday evening through early Monday morning, the majority of accumulating snow will fall. There could be another round of snow showers later on Monday morning into the afternoon.

Accumulations along and south of I-70 look to be in the 3″ to 6″ range. This includes the St. Louis metro. Amounts could be higher across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, and lower for northeast Missouri into west central Illinois.

The Monday morning commute will likely be messy. The Monday evening commute could bring some issues as well.

A small shift in the track and strength of this storm can make a big difference on this forecast, so stay tuned and keep checking back in with us.