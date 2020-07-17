Pub crawl prompts ‘dangerously high’ COVID-19 exposure warning in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – Hundreds of people are being contacted by the Clinton County Health Department after several large group gatherings where people were not wearing masks or social distancing. The risk of COVID-19 community exposure is dangerously high, according to the health department. They say that the virus is now widespread in all parts of the county.

A health department representative tells FOX 2 that several groups were visiting multiple bars. The event appears to have been a pub-craw. Not all the bars that patrons were visiting were in Clinton County. But, the locations of the other bars are not known at this time.

The largest group had a bus and took 30 people all around to different bars. No masks were seen and social distancing was not followed.

The other groups who were bar hopping or pub-crawling were smaller in numbers, and not all used buses to get around.

Four contact tracers are working feverishly in Clinton County to try to track all of the people involved in the event down.

“This could lead to a significant surge in positive cases and put us back in Phase 3. That would not be good for businesses, citizens or really anyone in our community. No one is aware of the volume of Clinton County residents who have now been exposed to COVID-19 positive persons,” Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert writes in a statement.

Anyone who knows that they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Health Department officials are asking everyone to follow Illinois’ masking and social distancing guidelines.

The Clinton County Health Department reported a total of 268 cases and 17 deaths on Thursday. They have not yet published an update today.