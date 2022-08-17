ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.

On Monday, Aug. 15 city workers started on the street repairs at the Feise and Mt. McKinley Dr entrance. They stopped on Tuesday due to rain. This morning residents woke up to find that the construction had restarted.

From Mt. McKinley Dr. the construction workers moved down Pinnacle Point Dr. to Mt. Rushmore Ct.

According to the City of Dardenne Prairie Facebook page, this is a $3.2 million project in street slab replacements.

In May, the city posted a street repair update with photos of the city workers filling in potholes and promised to start construction work on replacing street slabs.