Dark colored clothing could keep you cooler this summer

ST. LOUIS – If you’re trying to keep cool this summer, maybe you should try wearing dark colored clothing. That advice is from a meteorologist at our sister station in Austin, Texas.

Most believe lighter clothes can keep you cool, but he says dark clothes can keep you a few degrees cooler. That’s because white reflects heat. That means, it also reflects your body heat back to you, but black absorbs the heat away from you.

The key is to make sure you wear loose-fitting clothes that allow air to flow through.