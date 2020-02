ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This video was captured by a dashcam near the intersection of Chippewa and Nebraska in south St. Louis. A driver in a grey Kia Soul speeds past a car, past a stop sign, and cuts off a van rolling through the intersection. The vehicle then takes an abrupt turn and stops.

The shocking maneuver was posted to Reddit with the caption, “St. Louis Stopping (Southside Stylee).”

It appears that the Kia Soul driver was attempting to avoid a collision with the van.