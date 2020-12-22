Daylight Donuts TikTok video goes viral, racks up 13M views and counting

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – For many donut lovers, there’s nothing better than a freshly glazed donut.

Daylight Donuts in Chesterfield decided to test their customer’s taste buds by showcasing one of life’s sweet pleasures to the sounds of Christmas tunes!

One worker posted a video to TikTok that shows an assemble of donuts hot out the fryer being glazed to Mariah Carey’s famous “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

The video has since been watched 13.4 million times on TikTok.

“Awhhhhh”, wrote one Tik Tok user.

Daylight Donuts is located at 155 Hilltown Village Center Drive and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

