De Soto community mourns 4 lives lost in fire over weekend

DE SOTO, Mo. – A fire that killed four family members over the weekend left a wake of heartache across surrounding communities.

Joe and Fran Detter, along with their daughter and granddaughter were killed in a fire early Sunday morning at their home on Vineland School Road in De Soto.

First responders say two others were able to escape but they had serious burns.

Family and friends are wrecked by this tragedy. They say the Detters were always working to serve the community.

Joe worked for the city of Hillsboro as a building inspector for a little less than five years.

He was a Vietnam veteran and helped other vets with disabilities. He also held leadership roles in several organizations including the Lions Club and he was the master of the Masonic Lodge in Hillsboro.

Long time friends say Joe and Fran were married for more than 50 years.

The entire family was very active in the community and they will be greatly missed.