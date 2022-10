De Soto, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect going to several properties in the De Soto area. He has been seen with a gun on one hip and a large knife on the other. The officers did not indicate what they wanted the man for.

Surveillance video has captured images of the man. De Soto Police posted a message to their Facebook page asking the public to help identify him. If anyone has any information about this man’s identity or location then please contact detectives at 636-586-8891