Deadline to file 2020 income taxes is today

ST. LOUIS – Today is the extended deadline to file your 2020 income taxes.
The deadline was extended a little more than a month to accommodate a slew of tax law changes related to the pandemic.
About 116 million returns were processed and 84 million refunds were sent by may 7, but many millions of others are still awaiting their refunds. The IRS said electronic filings and most refunds come within 21 days.
You can still ask for extensions to October 15, but if you owe, you still need to pay Monday, May 17 or face future late payment penalties.