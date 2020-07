ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is the deadline to register to vote in the August 4, 2020 Missouri primary.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visits St. Louis today. He will discuss updates to mail-in voting procedures. Because of the pandemic, at-risk voters can vote by mail without having to get the ballot notarized.

Others who choose to vote by mail can find notaries willing to certify their ballots for free.