Deadly fire under investigation in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL. - Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened Friday morning in Fairview Heights.

Fire crews were called to a home on Bunkham road just after 2:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible by the time fire crews arrived. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and found the victim inside during a search.

It is unclear at this time the origin of the fire or where the victim was located. There is no word on the victim's identity. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
 

