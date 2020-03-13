Deadly fire under investigation in Fairview Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL. - Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened Friday morning in Fairview Heights.

Fire crews were called to a home on Bunkham road just after 2:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible by the time fire crews arrived. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and found the victim inside during a search.

It is unclear at this time the origin of the fire or where the victim was located. There is no word on the victim's identity. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

