Deal avoids furloughs at Chesterfield Police Department

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced a St. Louis County city to furlough some employees, which could include police department staff.

The City of Chesterfield confirmed last Thursday that it planned to furlough roughly 44 employees indefinitely.

The city proposed furloughing 15 police officers and four civilians in the department but the entire department has instead offered to take a 10 percent salary reduction for the length of the furlough period.

Monday the Fraternal Order of Police agreed to the deal, sparing those faced with being furloughed.

City administrator Mike Geisel says Chesterfield has lost anywhere between $5 million and $10 million in sales tax revenue as a result of the pandemic.