Death investigation in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a death in the 3900 block of south Broadway.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX was over the scene and saw crime tape up across an alley in the area.
This is behind a strip mall in the area.
Police could only confirm a man is dead and it’s unclear how he died.
FOX2 is working to confirm more information and you can find updates in this story.
