Death investigation in south St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a death in the 3900 block of south Broadway.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX was over the scene and saw crime tape up across an alley in the area.

This is behind a strip mall in the area.

Police could only confirm a man is dead and it’s unclear how he died.

FOX2 is working to confirm more information and you can find updates in this story.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News