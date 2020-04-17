Death toll rises as COVID-19 sweeps through the bi-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is another deadly morning for the coronavirus as grim milestones are passed statewide in Missouri and Illinois. Those figures show at least a dozen more deaths from COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

Missouri eclipses 5,000 total cases and Illinois passes 1,000 deaths. Missouri officials are now reporting more than 5,100 COVID-19 cases. There have been at least 169 deaths across the state. Meanwhile, Illinois is approaching 26,000 cases with 1,072 deaths. Illinois added 125 deaths Thursday alone which is the largest single-day increase in deaths for Illinois since the outbreak started.

St. Louis city is reporting 23 more cases and one additional death. St. Louis County is now above 2,000 total cases after 88 more cases were announced along with three more deaths. There are 13 more cases in St. Charles County.

There are two more deaths and one additional case in Franklin County, while Jefferson County confirms 10 more cases. Lincoln County reports five more cases including an inmate at the Lincoln County Jail.

More people who get COVID-19 are recovering. In the counties we track that keep the figure of recovered COVID patients, that number is at 285 as of Friday morning, which is up from 262 yesterday.