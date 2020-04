ST. LOUIS – The death toll from the COVID-19 virus in the City of St. Louis rose by one Wednesday. The health department says the victim was in his 80s.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the Metro Area has not yet seen its peak of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the city has 9 cases pending, 181 people being monitored, and 743 positive cases, and 27 deaths.