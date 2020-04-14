Breaking News
Death toll rises to 24 in St. Louis city from COVID-19 virus

ST. LOUIS – Monday the death toll from the coronavirus in the City of St. Louis now stands at 24, that’s 5 more additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours.  The city says the victims were:

• An African American female in her 80’s

• An African American male in his 80’s

• A Caucasian female in her 80’s

• A Caucasian female in her 70’s

• An African American female in her 60’s

The city also reports that there are 10 pending COVID-19 test, 184 persons being monitored, and 706 positive cases in the City of St. Louis.

