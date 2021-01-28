Debunking 5G rollout conspiracy theories

ST. LOUIS– As the 5G rollout continues across the country, several conspiracy theories are circulating involving the new network.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies, says there were also conspiracy theories when the 4G service rolled out. Some people thought it caused brain damage.

With the 5G rollout, there have been rumors spreading that it is causing the spread of COVID-19. That conspiracy theory is because the towers started going up and people started getting sick. Schaffer says there is no relation between those two events.

Last month, federal investigators said they were “looking seriously” at whether “paranoia over 5G technology” led a Tennessee man to detonate a bomb inside of an RV in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

However, Schaffer says you need to go to the science.

He says the World Health Organization has looked at decades of research with electromagnetic fields and it found no significant health risk posed by the networks.

Schaffer explains people are often confused about the type of radiation the technology uses. He says there is ionizing and non-ionizing radiation. The type of networking frequency is non ionizing radiation. He says the radiation from gamma rays or X-rays are ionizing and the ones that can cause concern.

Schaffer also says there was a study done with rats and the radio frequencies found in 2G and 3G technology. It found that male rats that were exposed to high doses of radio frequency developed a type of cancerous heart tumor. You can read more about the study here.

In the study, the rats’ whole bodies were exposed to radiation from a mobile phone for nine hours a day, every day for two years. It started even before they were born. There was no cancer link found for the female rats or the mice studied. It also found the rats exposed to the radiation lived longer than the control group.

Schaffer said in his opinion if you ignore basic science you are probably going to be wrong.

He said the conspiracy theory about the network causing radiation problems is similar to the conspiracies about anti-vaxxers, fluoridated water, and fracking. Schaffer says they are conspiracies that have no scientific underpinning.

He reiterated you need to understand the science to know that things like 5G pose no significant problem.

He says the World Health Organization (WHO) poses it as a possibility. He says the WHO says it’s at the same risk level as a ham sandwich because there are nitrates in the lunch meat.