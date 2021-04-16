‘Deceptive Marketing’: Creve Coeur chiropractor first in nation charged under COVID Consumer Protection Act

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has charged a Creve Coeur chiropractor for violating the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act with his products.

Under the protection act, it is illegal to engage in deceptive marketing related to the treatment, cure, prevention, mitigation, or diagnosis of COVID–19, or any government benefit related to the virus. The law also authorizes the FTC to seek civil monetary penalties for first-time violations, something not normally available under the FTC Act.

The FTC says Eric Anthony Nepute and his company Quickwork LLC deceptively marketing products containing vitamin D and zinc as scientifically proven to treat or prevent COVID-19. They filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nepute gained an audience on social media, over the past year, for his discussions on COVID through his company which is advertised as an alternative and holistic health service.

The complaint stated Nepute and Quickwork baselessly claimed that “COVID-19 Patients who get enough vitamin D are 52% less likely to die,” people who get enough vitamin D are 77% less likely to get the disease, and that Wellness Warrior Vita D is more effective at preventing the disease than approved vaccines.

The FTC also says that Nepute and Quickwork claimed that Wellness Warrior Zinc treats or prevents COVID-19 and is scientifically proven to work without any evidence that it could do so. The complaint alleges they falsely claimed to have evidence that zinc is equally or more effective than currently available vaccines at preventing COVID-19.

The FTC is asking the court to exercise a provision of the new law to impose monetary penalties on Nepute and Quickwork, and to grant a preliminary injunction against the defendants.