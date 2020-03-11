Decisive wins for Biden and Trump in Missouri presidential primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - From your Local Election Headquarters it was a big win for Joe Biden in Missouri's Presidential Primary. The former vice president beating Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders decisively.

With all of the results in, Biden won the Missouri democratic presidential primary with 60% of the vote. Sanders got 35%.

Many news outlets called Missouri for Biden shortly after the polls closed.

Biden supporters cheered while watching the results last night at McGurk's pub in Soulard. The Biden campaign put resources into Missouri both with advertising and on the ground.

Both Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden campaigned in St. Louis in the days leading up to the primary. Biden supporters say the large margin of victory bodes well for Biden in Missouri come this fall.

It was a much more subdued mood at a gathering for sanders supporters in the Tower Grove neighborhood.

Analysts say while Sanders had union support in Missouri back in 2016 many unions are now supporting Biden. Experts also point out that there was a lower turnout among young voters a crucial part of the Sanders coalition.

Like Biden, Sanders had ads running in Missouri and he also campaigned in St. Louis on the day before the primary.

On the Republican side, it was no contest.

President Trump won the Missouri GOP primaries with 97% of the vote. Bill weld got only 1% percent.

The primary in Illinois is on st. Patrick’s day next Tuesday.