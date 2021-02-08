Decline continues for COVID cases at St. Louis area hospitals

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis area is seeing some of its lowest COVID hospitalizations in weeks. Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says the numbers are still moving in the right direction.

The latest data shows there were 41 new COVID hospitalizations. Dr. Garza said that is almost below the threshold of 40 that the hospitals say is a manageable amount.

The number of patients with confirmed COVID is 419, a number that has continued to fall over the past weeks.

Dr. Garza says area counties are also seeing a decline in the number of COVID cases and transmission. He said it is a similar situation across the state.

Dr. Garza also stressed the it would take awhile for the local health care systems to vaccinate the current population of people eligible until there was an increase in supply.

Dr. Brian Richter, a pediatric psychologist with Children’s Hospital St. Louis, took part in the briefing. He says there has been an increase in the number of children and adults who have been suffering with depression and anxiety.

He said 8 in 10 people say COVID has added significant stress to their lives.