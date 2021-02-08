Decline continues for COVID cases at St. Louis area hospitals

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis area is seeing some of its lowest COVID hospitalizations in weeks. Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says the numbers are still moving in the right direction.

The latest data shows there were 41 new COVID hospitalizations. Dr. Garza said that is almost below the threshold of 40 that the hospitals say is a manageable amount.

The number of patients with confirmed COVID is 419, a number that has continued to fall over the past weeks.

Dr. Garza says area counties are also seeing a decline in the number of COVID cases and transmission. He said it is a similar situation across the state.

Dr. Garza also stressed the it would take awhile for the local health care systems to vaccinate the current population of people eligible until there was an increase in supply.

Dr. Brian Richter, a pediatric psychologist with Children’s Hospital St. Louis, took part in the briefing. He says there has been an increase in the number of children and adults who have been suffering with depression and anxiety.

He said 8 in 10 people say COVID has added significant stress to their lives.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News