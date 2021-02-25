Declutter your devices to reduce security risks

ST. LOUIS– How many apps do you have on your phone or tablet? A security expert says the more you have on your phone the more you may be at risk.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer for Blade Technologies, says research shows people have 60 to 90 apps on average installed on their phones. He says most people don’t use that many on a daily basis.

He explains the more apps you have increases the surface area scammers have to poke around and see if they can get past your phone’s security.

Schaffer says the more apps you have means you have more responsibility to make sure those apps are secure.

He suggests trying to delete as many apps as you can to reduce your risk. Schaffer says you may have apps on your phone that you only use a few times a year. He says if they are seasonal, delete them until you need them and then download them from the cloud again.