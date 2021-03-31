Deer breaks through window at an Arnold school

ARNOLD, Mo.– A deer made quite an entrance into the Fox Elementary School this morning. The district says about 12:30 P.M., the deer broke through a window in the hallway near the kitchen.
The district sent a letter to parents saying staff members worked to quickly to get all students secured in classrooms and safely away from the deer.
Staff were able to corral the deer into an empty classroom for about 10 minutes. It was then safely guided out of the school.
The district says while it was startling, no staff or students were injured. The deer also never came into contact with anyone.