Deer Ridge Park opens April 1 in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. – Deer Ridge Park is having its grand opening in Lake Saint Louis on April 1 at 4:00 p.m.
The mayor will conduct a ceremonial ribbon cutting with snacks and refreshments. All in attendance can then enjoy the 2.5 miles of trails throughout the park.
The City of Lake Saint Louis said the event is weather-dependent. Click here to check their website for updates.
Deer Ridge Park is located at 92 Hidden Bluffs Drive Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367.
Everyone is invited to the ribbon cutting.