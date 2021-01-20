Deer saved after getting stuck in home construction site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A deer was stuck in a newly-poured basement foundation in a Kansas City area neighborhood.

Cpl. Aaron Post and Cpl. Doug Yeager responded to help the trapped deer. There were not any stairs for the deer to use to climb out. So the respondents built a “ramp out of some scrap lumber, but the deer only wanted to hide behind it,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Post and Yeager were able to eventually “lasso the deer and safely lift it out before releasing it unharmed.”