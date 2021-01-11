‘Defeat the NRA’ Biden’s statement on Tucson shooting riles gun rights advocates

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords will return to Capitol Hill next week to help Democrats, who now control the House, introduce a bill requiring background checks on private transactions related to gun sales.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – On Friday President-elect Joe Biden released a statement on the 10th anniversary of a deadly shooting in Tuscon, Arizona. The NRA is taking issue with a portion of the dispatch aimed at their organization.

The attack seriously wounded Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, killed a federal judge, a congressional aide and four others, and left 12 other people wounded.

Arizona man Jared Loughner was sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The punishment includes seven consecutive life terms plus 140 years.

“As President, I pledge to continue to work together with Congresswoman Giffords, and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country, to defeat the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in America,” said a portion of the statement from Biden’s transition team.

2020 was a historic year for gun violence in Missouri. The Post Dispatch reported 689 people were shot and killed in the state last year. That record level was driven by more than 260 homicides in St. Louis and 161 in Kansas City.

The NRA tweeted this statement on Sunday. The topic has been trending on Twitter since then.

On Friday, Biden pledged to DEFEAT THE NRA. Biden wants to ban our semi-auto rifles, tax our guns/mags & more. He knows the only thing standing in his way to DISMANTLE THE 2ND AMENDMENT is NRA. Gun owners must stay vigilant & be engaged in elections and the legislative process. NRA Tweet

