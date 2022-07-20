ST. LOUIS – After resting its case Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors are being allowed to call another witness to the stand in the trial of Glasgow Village man accused of fatally shooting a retired St. Louis police captain in June 2020.

Prosecutor Marvin Teer Jr. spent Wednesday morning asking for court approval to bring Alicia Beavers back to the stand. Despite the objection of defense attorney Brian Horneyer, Judge Theresa Burke acquiesced to the request.

Defense attorneys will be able to present their case afterward.

Horneyer contends that his client, Stephan Cannon, did not kill David Dorn. From his opening statement and subsequent cross-examination of witnesses for the prosecution, Horneyer has claimed authorities lacked any physical evidence, nor did they produce clear-cut visual confirmation or eyewitness accounts, linking Cannon to the shooting.

Cannon is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action. He’s one of two men accused of killing Dorn.

Dorn died on June 2, 2020, while responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s business, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store around 2 a.m. and Dorn was fatally wounded when he confronted them. He was 77.

Cannon was arrested just days later and charged with Dorn’s murder. A second man, Mark Jackson, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and three counts of armed criminal action. At least four other people have been charged in connection with looting the business.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called Jackson to the stand to testify against Cannon. Jackson told the court he picked up Cannon and another man on the night of June 1, 2020, and the three drove around town looking for businesses to loot amid the civil unrest and protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

While on the stand, Jackson admitted to making up several stories during his initial interrogation with St. Louis homicide detectives in order to protect both Cannon and himself. Ultimately, Jackson said that Cannon told him the day after Dorn’s murder that he shot the retired captain.

Jackson said he signed a plea agreement with no guarantee of a reduced sentence.

“My only expectation is to clear my name,” he said.

Horneyer said Jackson, during pretrial hearings, testified that he expected to get just two years if he cooperated with the prosecution.

A jury of eight women and four men will decide Cannon’s fate. The trial is expected to conclude this week.