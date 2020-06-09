Defunding the police has been a growing rally cry from protest erupting across the country

ST. LOUIS – While protestors take their message to the streets, there’s an even bigger push for police reform.

Draped in an African Kente stole, members of the U.S. Congress including Congressman Lacy Clay, introduced the Justice in Policing Act.

“We need to hold law enforcement accountable,” said Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Missouri.

The monumental legislation would ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants, require bodycams, demilitarize the police, create a police misconduct database, more than 50 years after the civil rights movement, and the bill will make lynching a federal crime.

“I agree with majority of everything that’s in there,” Heather Taylor with the Ethical Society of Police said. “Especially when we’re in 2020 and we’re talking about stopping lynching. This is not our great grandfathers or our father’s time.”

Taylor says law enforcement reform is long overdue.

She says accountability needs to be in place no matter the race, age, or rank of the police officer.

“The problem is the system,” she said. “When you have a system in place no matter who is behind that system, black white male or female. If they’re not engaged in being fair to people and treating people fairly, you’re going to have a nightmare.”

While congress moves forward to change policy, President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed, is filing legislation to update St. Louis City’s use of force policy.

It mirrors the legislation on capitol hill.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lyda Krewson seems to be onboard as she tweeted, she’s signed Former President Barack Obama’s mayoral pledge to address use of force policies.

For Taylor, she hopeful for less show and more action.

“Let’s not pick national movement to do this when this is what the problem is,” said Taylor.