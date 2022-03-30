ST. LOUIS–Deidre Pujols, the wife of St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols, announced on Instagram that she was undergoing brain surgery Wednesday for a tumor first discovered last fall.

The surgery comes on the same day that Albert Pujols made his spring training debut with the team after signing as a free agent on Monday.

“I have delayed this procedure for as long as I could out of fear and inconvenience to my busy life. However, I can wait no longer and with the support of people I love and who care about me I am encouraged to take care of this before it takes my life,” she said in the social media post Tuesday.

“I am positive about the outcome of tomorrows procedure and I’m sure I’ll be good but none of us are Guaranteed our next breath so it’s important to me to leave you remembering your blessings and that we all just get one life to demonstrate love to one another.”