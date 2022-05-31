ST. LOUIS — Flight delays and cancellations are the last things travelers want to worry about, especially during a holiday. Over the Memorial Day weekend, more than 5,000 flights were canceled worldwide.

Arrival and departure boards at Lambert Airport still featured a handful of delays Tuesday.

Travel picked back up to near pre-pandemic numbers with 2.3 million people traveling on May 30, compared to 1.9 million in 2021, 353,000 in 2020, and 2.4 million in 2019.

“There was no explanation for why it was delayed. We just found out,” said traveler Gmerice Hammod.

Her family traveled to Orlando for the holiday weekend but dealt with a delay. As FOX 2 was interviewing the family, Spirit Airlines told them their two children’s car seats never made it on the plane and were still in Florida.



“She kept watching our flight, and we came early just in case,” said traveler Don Fitche.

He and his wife were keeping an eye on their flight status as they head back home to Las Vegas after visiting family over the holiday weekend.



“People are starting to feel more comfortable I think now that the mask mandate has loosened up,” traveler Olivia DeLano said.

She didn’t experience any flight delays or cancellations but noticed busier airports and said many of her friends dealt with travel issues recently.

“I actually spent more on my ticket this time because I usually fly other airlines, but I didn’t want to risk a cancellation,” DeLano said.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice asked a federal appeals court to rescind the mask mandate for public transportation as COVID cases are up nationwide. It’s not clear yet if that will go through.

The St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force’s first reporting after the holiday weekend shows the highest hospitalizations seen in months with 182 patients. That’s about 100 more than the Task Force reported a month ago.