Deli Star breaks gound on new Food Discovery Center at City Foundry StL

ST. LOUIS – Deli Star Corporation broke ground for its new Food Discovery Center at City Foundry STL Tuesday morning.

Deli Star Founder and Chairman Dr. Dan Siegel, CEO Justin Siegel, Tim Siegel, and Andrew Siegel were joined by City Foundry STL members, along with several other partners and investors.

“More than 30 years into Deli Star’s history, I am thrilled to break ground on our Food Discovery Center — the first facility of its kind to promote food venture and education, nutrition, R&D and scale-up for food manufacturing all under one roof,” said Justin Siegel, CEO of Deli Star.

Founded in 1987, Deli Star was created to provide safe and nutritious protein to the food-service industry.

The 16,500-square-foot space will feature multiple test kitchens, a lecture hall-style education and instructional area, flexible office space, and a 4,500-square-foot scale-up production facility.

The FDC is scheduled to open in spring 2021.