Delinquency notices mailed to some as St. Louis County processes personal property tax declarations

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County personal property tax declaration forms were due on March 1, but some residents are wondering why they are still receiving delinquency notices.

The St. Louis County assessor’s office tells FOX2 they have been receiving calls from residents wanting to know about those notices. They are also getting calls about why their information hasn’t been updated on-line.

The assessors office says the county is receiving the declarations faster than they can be processed. Officials say it is not unlike most years.

Here are some of the reasons taxpayers could be getting a notice or not seeing the update.

the declaration just hasn’t been processed yet so the on-line information hasn’t been update

the declaration hasn’t been processed before the delinquency notices were sent out

the declaration form and the delinquency noticed may have crossed each other in the mail

If you haven’t submitted your personal property declaration yet, the assessor is asking you to do it as soon as possible. The county relies on that information to make sure the records are up to date.

Your personal property tax bill is based on the information in that declaration. If the declaration is not right, your bill won’t be right.

You will also have trouble renewing your license plates or registering the vehicle if the information on the declaration is outdated or not complete.

You can check your account online at the St. Louis County Government website.