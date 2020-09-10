Dellwood man charged with murder after Labor Day dispute

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after police found a Mark Ford’s body in a Dellwood driveway early Labor Day morning. A probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office states that Timothy Lee was taken into custody Monday morning on another warrant. He has since become a suspect in this case.

Florissant Police were called to investigate an assault on Trask Drive near Imperial Drive around 12:45 am. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the driveway.

Officers interviewed several witnesses at the scene. Lee told them that he responded because to the noise of someone in his driveway.

Mark Ford had been recently trying to convince the people who live at the home that they should allow him to live there. Police say that Lee went outside Monday with a gun to confront the Ford. He was trying to get him to leave.

Lee said that he fired two shots in Ford’s direction, during a subsequent interview mentioned in the court documents. One of the bullets struck the victim.

Lee then went back inside the home and tried to grab Theresa Warren’s car keys. She is a person who also lives at the home. But, she did not allow him to leave the home. Court documents say Lee tried to convince Warren to tell police that she shot the Ford because he was attempting to burglarize the home.

Lee later became a suspect in the homicide after police talked to other witnesses. He is a felon with a previous conviction for property damage motivated by discrimination. He also faces charges for armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The gun was recovered at the scene wrapped in a red shirt with two spent casings and

additional live round.