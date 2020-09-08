Dellwood man charged with murder after Labor Day shooting

DELLWOOD, Mo. – A man is under arrest and the victim has been identified after a deadly shooting in Dellwood. The Major Case Squad was called to investigate the crime. Timothy Lee, 37, was placed under arrest several hours after the shooting.

Lee has been charged with murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of firearm. He is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The shooting occurred in the 10700 block of Trask Drive at around 12:45 am Monday. Officers found Mark Ford, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.